Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 882 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.14. The company had a trading volume of 583,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,378. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

