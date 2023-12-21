Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 804,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,301,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $234.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.91. The stock has a market cap of $330.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

