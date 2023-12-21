Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,936 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.82 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

