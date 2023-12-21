Peoples Financial Services CORP. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $602.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.85. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $274.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

