Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,730,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $237.83 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $245.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.25.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

