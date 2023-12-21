Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,749 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,110.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $942.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $888.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.45 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

