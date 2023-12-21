Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Emerald Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,110.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $519.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.45 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $942.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $888.62.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.