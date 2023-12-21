iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lessened by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,995,148 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

