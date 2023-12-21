Monumental Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.7 %

DE opened at $387.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

