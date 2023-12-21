Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 3,111 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 138.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.4% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $596.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $583.37 and a 200-day moving average of $537.85. The company has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.



