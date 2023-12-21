Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 424 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $228.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

