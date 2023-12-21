iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,270 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.53 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.42. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

