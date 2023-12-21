Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.90 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.04. The company has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

