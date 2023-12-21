PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Cut by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 53.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 74.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal



PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

