OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $923,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,257,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.96. The company had a trading volume of 283,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

