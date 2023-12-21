First Citizens Financial Corp Has $435,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

