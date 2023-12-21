Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $34.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

