Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.4% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.2 %

LMT stock opened at $442.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

