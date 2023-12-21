Veery Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,381,000 after purchasing an additional 309,721 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,101 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,525,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.28. 1,879,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,939. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

