PineStone Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,432 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.5% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $600.12. 448,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,167. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.85.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

