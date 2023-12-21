Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 415,136 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 415,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,968,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

