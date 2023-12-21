Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

