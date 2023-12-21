Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $165.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.74 and a 200-day moving average of $164.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

