Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

