BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 10,375 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IEFA traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,995,148 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

