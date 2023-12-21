BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.30. 462,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,428. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

