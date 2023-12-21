Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $15.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $168.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.