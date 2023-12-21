Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,916 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $156.97 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average is $163.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

