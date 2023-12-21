Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $26.35 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 528,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 4.0% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $26,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $55.18. 161,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,779. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

