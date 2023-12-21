iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

