Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Raised by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 5.5% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock remained flat at $73.63 on Thursday. 1,004,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,875. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

