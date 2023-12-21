iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $52.93 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

