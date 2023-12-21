Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Amgen by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 57,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN opened at $275.18 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

