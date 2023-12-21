Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $59.84 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.86.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

