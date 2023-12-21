Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys 525 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $288.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.89 and a 200 day moving average of $279.84. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

