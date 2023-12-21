Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 469.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,149 shares of company stock worth $3,810,777 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

MCD stock opened at $288.99 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.84. The stock has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

