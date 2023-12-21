Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Down 1.1 %

CMCSA stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.