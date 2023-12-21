QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,844 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.26. The company had a trading volume of 979,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $143.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

