AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

