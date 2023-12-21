Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Raised by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

VB stock opened at $210.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $215.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.10 and its 200 day moving average is $195.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.