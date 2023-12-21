CRA Financial Services LLC Has $716,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $300.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.33. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 171.01, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

