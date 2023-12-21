Jacobs & Co. CA Has $10.64 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $160.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day moving average of $144.28. The company has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

