Nepsis Inc. Acquires 2,116 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up about 4.4% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $14,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

Shares of CI opened at $296.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.58. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

