Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.25.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.32. The firm has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $245.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

