Advance Capital Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BSV stock opened at $76.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
