Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 558 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $130.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.87. The stock has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

