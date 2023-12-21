CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 416 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,993,000 after buying an additional 8,169,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after buying an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,021,000 after buying an additional 4,868,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

