Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 110,381 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 1.4% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $71,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. William Blair lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

FTNT stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,148 shares of company stock worth $3,777,673. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

