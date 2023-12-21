Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 467.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 281,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 313,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after buying an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 138.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 72,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,008,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,915,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.