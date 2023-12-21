Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.24 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PM opened at $92.07 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average is $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.